Dewey Beach Commissioners Approve Increased Parking Fees

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Dewey Beach town council voted to raise the cost of parking during the week, making it three dollars an hour.
However, the increase comes with a few exceptions. Monday through Wednesday, parking will continue to be free.
"I don't think it is going to deter people, but it will just cost them more money to come here," Matty O. said.
The increase aims to clear up some of the parking confusion and add a little extra cash to fulfill the town's expenses. At the meeting, the board had calculated that the increase could lead to $8,000 or more in revenue.
"We have limited revenue sources for the town and our costs have gone up just like everyone else's costs have gone up," Commissioner Paul Bauer said.
Some said they welcome the increase in hopes the funds are put directly back into the community.
"If the money is going to help our town and shore up our infrastructure...that's important," Marti Tarr said.
Other people said they find the added cost unnecessary and expensive.
Parking costs will remain three dollars on the weekends and permits are available.