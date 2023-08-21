DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The town of Dewey Beach is implementing a new curfew. Kids 17 and younger will have to be off the street by 11 p.m. seven says a week.
Before, teens had to be off the street by 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and by midnight Friday and Saturday. This change comes after numerous complaints about teens loitering in parking lots and causing mayhem late at night.
"What this will do is give our police department more time to try to get the large groups of teenagers off the street so then they can deal with the folks when they let out of the bars around 1 a.m.," said town manager Bill Zolper.
However, not everyone is on board with the change.
"What passed gives the town the right to stop anyone who looks under 18," said neighbor David Moskowitz. "You could be 23 and repeatedly stopped by the police just for how you look."
However, Zolper says this new curfew will only be used if deemed necessary and on teens causing trouble.
Town commissioners have cracked down on troublemaking teens before. This new curfew comes after commissioners raised the fine for breaking curfew up to $300 and voted to expand the police force.
The curfew is in effect year round.