DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Dewey Beach Board of Commissioners are considering raising the business licensing fee by twenty-eight percent.
The fee hasn't been changed since 2012. Commissioners said the raise is long overdue.
"We probably should have raised them a little bit every year," Commissioner Paul Bauer said.
Owner of Gary's Dewey Beach Grill, Gary Cannon, said he is somewhat nervous about the proposed changes and may have to raise costs to combat the fee increase.
"I just want to see justification for it. Show me why and I am fine. Don't show me why and I am not fine," Cannon said.
Commissioners said the fees will directly benefit the town by going toward the general fund. Those funds go toward general upkeep and hiring.
Cannon still said he would like to see directly where the money goes.
The commissioners deferred a vote and decided to pick back up at their next meeting.