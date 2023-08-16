Dewey Beach commissioners exploring stricter curfew

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The town of Dewey Beach is exploring a stricter curfew for people under 18.
The current curfew is 11 pm Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturday. However, if this motion passes, the 11 pm time would be in effect seven days a week.
Town manager Bill Zolper says this move is to deter teens from gathering late at night.
"It's not going to prohibit anyone walking home from work, it's not going to prohibit anybody from being out with their parents, it's not to prevent anybody from just being out and about unless they're causing issues," he said.
The town has been dealing with loitering teens causing late night havoc. Neighbors and business owners pointed out a parking lot on Dagsworthy avenue that is a popular place for teens to gather late at night.
This is not the first attempt to deter loitering teens. The town has also recently raised the fine for breaking curfew to $300.00. Zolper said that if the new curfew rules pass, any teen loitering after curfew hours can be charged with a loitering fee and be fined for breaking curfew.
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the curfew rules this coming Friday.