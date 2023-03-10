DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The way of life for Dewey Beach business owners is now going to hit their wallets a bit harder.
Business owners will now have to pay 28% more for business licensing fees.
Town manager Bill Zolper says this money will go towards public services like trash pickup and policing.
"Anytime you raise fees on anything, nobody is going to be happy," he said. "But understand, this hasn't been done in ten years, and that, the cost of business has gone up. So we have to find revenues somewhere to provide these services."
But business owners like Jason Fruchtman say this will make operating more challenging.
"My first initial reaction was I wasn't very happy about it, but things go up all the time," he told WRDE.
The cost of the business licensing fee has not gone up since 2012.