Dewey Beach Concession Bidders Speak Up After Town Denies Bid

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach concession bidders are speaking up after their bid was denied for beach concessions and trash pickup.
The Town of Dewey Beach has maintained a contract with a beach concessions provider for many years. This concessionaire was also responsible for the trash and recycling collection from the receptacles provided on the beach. The Town's contract with Lynam's Beach Concessions expired, therefore, a request for proposals was posted for this contract. At the close of the bidding process, the town said it had no bids from any vendor that could meet the Town's requirements, which included trash collection.
Jim and Erica Kirlin were the one bid for concessions, including trash collection. Their bid was quickly shot down by the town.
Town Manager Bill Zolper said the Kirlin's did not meet several of the town's requirements. His main concern being that they didn't have enough experience with large-scale concessions.
"Myself, the town solicitor, the assistant town manager, and the town clerk sat in on that process. I went to the meeting on December 16th and informed the commissioners and the public that we didn't feel that bidder met the requirements," Zolper said.
Regardless, the Kirlin's said they think they didn't have a fair shot. Jim Kirlin said he wishes other commissioners and the public had a chance to weigh in.
"I don't think it's the town manager's job to say 'I don't feel like you have the experience.' His job is to take it to the the town council, to the public, to look at us, to vet us, to ask us questions and then decide," he said.
Zolper said the commissioners and public were properly briefed on the town's decision at a meeting in December.
The town went ahead and accepted a concession bidder without trash collection. It is on the hunt for a trash collector. The bidding process closes on March 17.
If no bidders meet the town's requirements, the town is considering hiring two seasonal employees to handle the service.