DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach town officials are considering a proposal to give the Beach Patrol more authority in regulating potentially dangerous activities. Currently, lifeguards can request that beachgoers stop activities such as hitting or kicking objects if they pose a risk to others. While most people comply with these requests, there is no legislation to enforce these actions if someone refuses to listen.
This gap in authority has prompted the Dewey Beach Patrol to seek an updated ordinance that would allow lifeguards to prohibit such activities during their on-duty hours. The proposed ordinance could impact the safety and enjoyment of all beach visitors.
It would give lifeguards the authority to act if they felt necessary. Town officials are set to discuss this proposal on July 19. As Dewey Beach continues to attract large crowds, especially during the summer months, and the town said it wants its beaches to remain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.