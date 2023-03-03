Dewey Beach Considers Changes To Beach Trash Disposal

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Town of Dewey Beach is considering changes to the way trash is collected on its beaches.
The Town has maintained a contract with a beach concessions provider for many years. This concessionaire was also responsible for the trash and recycling collection from the receptacles provided on the beach. The Town's contract with Lynam's Beach Concessions expired, therefore, a request for proposals was posted for this contract. At the close of the bidding process, the town had no bids from any vendor that could meet the Town's requirements, which included trash collection.
The town is now considering other options including using the current residential trash provider, GFL, for beach trash or finding a new provider. If neither of those options work out, the town is considering hiring two seasonal employees to handle the service.
Locals like Phil Winkler are eager to find a solution for trash pickup. Winkler said he is used to the current system.
"The beach is one of the most valuable parts of Dewey and you just come to expect four cans sitting down at the edge of the beach wherever those vendors are," he said.
Town manager Bill Zolper said the cleanliness of the town is a priority for him.
"We believe that if the town looks clean, people will treat it better and pay more respect to our town," he said.
Zolper said he is in the process of gathering cost estimates for some of the services and hopes to have a plan to move forward soon.