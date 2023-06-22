Dewey Beach Considers Fundraising Mural for New Town Hall

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- At a recent Dewey Beach Marketing Committee meeting, members proposed a mural to raise money for the new town hall building.
If approved by the commissioners, donors will pay to have their name painted on the mural and create a life-long legacy.
After voting to recommend the idea, the committee voted to create donation categories at $250, $500, and $1,000.
The Town of Dewey Beach is months away from breaking ground on the new town hall. Commissioners are expected to discuss the fundraising idea at their next meeting in July.