Dewey Beach Considers More Parking Changes

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- On Friday, the Dewey Beach Board of Commissioners will discuss the possibility of simplifying the parking process.
Currently, May 15th through September 15th you must pay to park on all public streets in Dewey Beach. The Commissioners are seeking to eliminate the daily and four-hour parking rates and enacting a standard $3.00 rate per hour for all payment methods.
If you plan to stay in Dewey Beach for an extended period of time, you may still pay for a daily, weekend, or weekly parking permit at the automated kiosk located outside of the Town Hall building.
Current parking rates in Dewey Beach can be found here.
Some locals said the parking problems stretch further than the rates and ways to pay.
"There are just not a lot of signs about how to park [and] where to park. They don't make it very clear," Jaden Brinkerhoff said.
Town Manager Bill Zolper said simplifying the process is long overdue.
"You can do park mobile, you could do a kiosk, you can buy parking tags, you can buy passes. There are just a lot of different options out there and we need to make it very simple," he said.
Commissioners may or may not vote on the proposal in Friday's meeting. If they don't vote, the matter could be picked up at a future meeting.