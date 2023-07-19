Dewey Beach considers stricter fines for breaking teen curfew

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Town of Dewey Beach is considering raising the fines for breaking teenage curfew after an increase in teenage crime.
Over Fourth of July weekend, Dewey Beach police experienced teenage fighting, underage consumption of alcohol and drugs, trespassing and loitering. Police said several arrests were made.
The increase in juvenile activity during the Fourth of July weekend can be attributed to various factors, including Dewey Beach's popularity as a summer destination for young individuals seeking the beach, entertainment and celebration, Dewey Beach Police said.
The current curfew for teenagers is 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday or midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Currently, anyone who breaks curfew will be fined $100.
The town council is looking to increase the fines to $300 to deter crime.
In addition, police are actively engaging neighboring law enforcement agencies to establish partnerships and secure additional resources during peak periods.
Commissioners will consider the proposal at their meeting on July 21.
