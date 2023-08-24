DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The annual municipal election scheduled for September 23 has been cancelled. The town says no one else, but three incumbents filed for three commissioner seats.
Commissioner Paul Bauer says the deadline to file for election was 5 p.m. on August 24, but no one else filed except for Bauer, Elisabeth Gibbings and David Jasinki, who all filed for reelection.
Bauer says the three were unopposed in 2021 as well.
August 24 was also the voter registration deadline for the town's municipal election.