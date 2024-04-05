Dewey Beach expands swimming area for enhanced safety

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - This summer, visitors to Dewey Beach can look forward to a safer and more spacious swimming experience on the Van Dyke bayside. The town has announced plans to extend the designated swimming area, a proactive measure taken to enhance safety for beachgoers.
The town noted that last summer, numerous motorized boats came dangerously close to the shore, posing a significant risk to swimmers.
