Dewey Beach explores changes to parking rules

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Parking your car in Dewey Beach may have some new rules.
Dewey Beach town commissioners are exploring extending paid parking season by 30 days, as well as putting an end to free parking opportunities during the week.
With this proposal, the new dates would be May 1 to October 1. The dates are currently from May 15 to September 15.
Town manager Bill Zolper said in a July 21 meeting that the town is missing out on a lot of money with these current rules, and that the money would, go towards the town's budget.
"We rely heavily on parking," said Zolper. "For us to give away days or not to take advantage of those fifteen in the front and fifteen in the back (the added days with this proposal), I think is an opportunity missed."
Zolper added that with these proposed new 30 days, Dewey Beach's parking enforcement estimates the town would bring in an extra $90,000.
As for the end of free parking on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, Zolper added the expected intake from that proposed change would be approximately $200,000.
When discussing this $200,000, Zolper said the town was "giving away money."
Not every commissioner was on board with both proposals. Commissioner Elisabeth Gibbings said she was not as much of a fan of getting rid of the free parking during the week- saying she believed it was a draw to come to Dewey Beach.
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts events on Monday and Wednesday evenings, such as bonfires and free movies on the beach. Chamber president Carol Everhart says they rely on those free parking spaces for those events.
"The movies and bonfires for the chamber are run by sponsorship," she said. "It touches sponsorship. It touches sponsorship packages, it touches our budget and our employees. So we would like to retain all of that."
According to Zolper, the money would be used for lifeguards, police, a donation to the Rehoboth Beach fire department and infrastructure.
No decisions were made on these proposals. The council decided to table the discussion until the offseason.