DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The town of Dewey Beach is set to explore the possibility of expanding voting rights. The town says this would apply to Limited Liability Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships, and corporations. Currently, only people who own property in the town or own property under a trust in Dewey Beach are eligible to vote in the local elections.
Homeowner, Jen Kennedy, is against allowing LLCs, LLPs, and corporations to vote because she feels it is wrong.
"You know, I'm interested in the local community and some of the LLCs potentially aren't as invested, so I want to make sure that as a homeowner, my voice is heard and represented," said Kennedy.
At a workshop scheduled for June 21, town officials will discuss the potential inclusion of these business entities in the town's electoral process. The workshop will take place at 3 p.m., where officials will debate and consider the implications of this proposed expansion.
According to Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer, right now about 1,850 people and entities have the ability to vote, and if Dewey's charter is changed, over 200 more could cast future votes.
"I think it's important, as part of the discussion, that we put guardrails on the rules so can't buy a thousand properties and you got 2000 new voters," said Bauer.
At this time, this change is just a conversation, and commissioners will discuss the implications of this proposal.