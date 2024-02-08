DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Infrastructure Committee talked about flooding fixes for multiple streets on Thursday.
A $52,000 project is set to begin and be complete by mid-March to remove and replace the flap valves at the Read Avenue bayside outfall.
"Barring any contingency on any accessibility issues, weather of course and tides, working with all of those conditions, we anticipate end to end a one week installation," says Kevin Zelinsky with Remington & Vernick Engineers, Inc.
Meanwhile, people who live on Jersey Street say the flooding has been getting worse despite drainage solutions they've tried on their own property. Ed and Sandy Schonfeld say they put a flo-well in their front yard several years ago and a French drain on the side of their house.
"We've done a lot at our own expense, but it's kind of an uphill battle to deal with what the other neighbors have done and then of course, as the Town Manager mentioned a little while ago if you pave the street you're raising the height even more which puts more backwash into the yards, so I think drainage is essential, but even with what we've tried we're still having problems every time there's a heavy rain," Sandy Schonfeld says.
Joseph Kelly says he has seen various flooding issues in his eleven years on Jersey Street.
"It does appear to be getting worse year-to-year," Kelly says. "It's significantly worse than it was five, six, seven years ago.
The water has nowhere to go, so an engineering company working with the town says possibilities include adding a storm drain on Jersey Street where there isn't one right now. Catch basins and drainage ditches will also be explored. An extreme option would be regrading or leveling out the land in that area.
A map on townofdeweybeach.com shows where there are lots of low lying areas that frequently flood.
Town Manager Bill Zolper says he and engineers will be looking at how the flooding infrastructure on Jersey Street holds up on Tuesday after rain is expected. The Infrastructure Committee says a project likely won't come to fruition until the fall if one is approved.