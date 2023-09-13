Dewey Beach is looking to update their bonfire reservation policy

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Town Council is looking to update their bonfire reservation policy.
If you are looking to book a bonfire, you must go in-person to the town hall. In order to make the process more convenient, the town is looking to move the process online.
John Kockie, who lives and works in Dewey Beach, told CoastTV he thinks making the reservation process easier is a great idea.
"I've owned property in Dewey Beach for about 23 years, and I've definitely seen it become more family-friendly, and I'm all for it," said Kockie.
Dewey Beach Town Commissioner, Paul Bauer, explained the town wants to simplify the booking process for people because it is such a popular event. Bauer also talked about how the town eventually wants to create a flat rate fee for all events that require reservations. These include weddings, parties, bonfires, and any event that requires someone to reserve a part of the beach.
"We looked at what we charged for events, the fee structure of it, and we're going to make some recommendations on it because we think it's too complex," explained Bauer.
Town officials will be discussing the bonfire policy and a flat rate fee for events at the town meeting on Friday, September 15th, at 3:00p.m. at the Life Saving Station.