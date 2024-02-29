DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach is undergoing changes to enhance pedestrian safety through a state-run project aimed at making the town a safer place for walking. This initiative is divided into two phases, with the first phase already in progress.
Jay Rooney, who lives in Dewey Beach full-time, told CoastTV he feels pedestrian safety improvements are needed.
"Pedestrian safety is important all year round, but especially in the summer time, because there's more of them and there's more cars in town," explained Rooney.
The project includes extending the rope barrier from Collins Avenue to Read Avenue and from Saulsbury Street to Clayton Street. The purpose is to stop people from crossing the median and jaywalking, and use the crosswalks instead.
Improvements also involve flattening driveway entrances along Coastal Highway to eliminate tripping hazards. Additionally, curb bump-outs will be installed, which extend the sidewalk into the street, reducing the distance pedestrians must cover to cross the road.
The town says phase one of the project is expected to go from winter 2024 through spring 2025.