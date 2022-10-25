DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Lions Club says that they have donated 300 pairs of eyeglasses to the Delaware Lions Sight Team.
According to the Club, the donation was accepted by Milford Lions Club Member Clyde Bragg, who addressed the Club Membership at the Dewey Beach Lions Clubhouse on October 20th. They say that Milford Club Member Jean Bielefedt was there as well.
The Club says that Bragg gave an informative presentation on the importance of the Lions Sight Program, explaining how it works and how it has helped many people in need, especially children, not only in Delaware but all around the world.
The Club will continue to provide support for needy local families, they say, which is done by constructing wheelchair ramps, providing loans of wheelchairs, eyeglasses, hearing aids, and other ambulatory equipment.
If you are in need of Lions Club services, you can fill out the form at dblions.com. They say that a member will contact you as soon as possible to talk about the details of your situation and tell you how they may be able to help.
The Club says that they also sponsor Breakfast With Santa, which has breakfast, a Santa visit, Crafts and a Santa Letter Station that will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th at the Dewey Beach Lions Clubhouse. They say admission for adults is $8 and admissions for children 10-years-old or older is $4, and children under 10 get in free with a paying adult. The Club also asks that those attending bring an unwrapped educational and/or interactive toy for ages 8-12 to benefit Toys for Tots.