Dewey Beach Looks at Long-Term Solutions for Rising Sea Levels

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Dewey Beach Climate Change Committee heard from experts about long-term solutions to sea-level rise.
The Chair of the Climate Change Committee, Dave Davis, said finding ways to prepare and protect the coastal community from the impact of climate change is a priority.
"We have a lot of deal with if we want to sustain and maintain Dewey for the future," Davis said.
Davis said while many of the projects are not yet underway, the
committee is planning for years to come.
"We're trying to look five or ten years or fifteen years out at this point and figure out what big projects will need to be done in order to maintain Dewey," Davis said.
At the last committee meeting, experts suggested solutions like living shorelines, man-made infrastructure, and building redesign projects to protect against flooding. While recovery planning and resilience funding are options to prepare for major storm events.
Michelle Schmidt, Director of Conservation and Watershed Planning for the Center for Inland Bays, addressed the committee about the importance of these projects.
"When people come here, I always picture that they want to wake up and sit on their balcony and look out the bay or look out the ocean and drink their coffee. These are the really important assets that we really need to protect," she said.
Gary Persinger, Commissioner for the Town of Dewey Beach, said as the climate crisis continues, it is important to adjust.
"Things are changing. Climate is changing. The effects of climate are changing. It is accelerating, and I think there is a need to recognize that see what we can do to address it," he said.
The Dewey Beach Climate Change committee plans to regroup next year and focus on its priorities for this "way of life."