DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The town of Dewey Beach is closing its ocean to swimming due to dangerous surf conditions.
The town says surfers must be leashed, bathers cannot go past knee deep, and any surfers must be evaluated by a lifeguard before getting in the water.
Town Manager Bill Zolper says the beach will stay closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight. He says the beach is also badly eroded.
"At the end of five o'clock, the lifeguards will blow 'everybody out of the water' and let everybody know that they are leaving the beach," he tells WRDE. "At this point this week, the tides have started to come in after six o'clock at night. At that point we're asking people to completely stay out of the water during those high tides."
The town says flooding is expected during high tides. Updated beach conditions are posted on the Dewey Beach website.