Dewey Beach Police Aim to Curb Gang Activity

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Town of Dewey Beach is upping police presence amid increasing gang activity.
Lieutenant Cliff Dempsey said there has been increased fighting and loitering that has lead to several arrests.
"It's crowd that Dewey Beach has not been accustomed to over the past several years. We have identified several individuals in these large groups that are gang affiliates from northern Sussex County to southern Kent County," Dempsey said.
Signs that discourage loitering and the recent addition of signage that identifies security cameras are meant to curb continuing behavior.
"We are doing our best to try to keep the people that are trying to ruin it for everybody else out of this town. And we're working very well with the businesses and the town commissioners and other police agencies to ensure the safety of everyone that visits," Dempsey said.
The Dewey Beach Police Department is encouraging anyone who notices strange behavior to contact them immediately.