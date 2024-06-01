Dewey Beach Police arrest man for firearm possession and felony D-U-I

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- On June 1, around 12:18 A.M. a Dewey Beach police officers conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Smyrna man on multiple charges. According to police reports, officer saw a black Buick sedan driving on Coastal Highway without headlights.
The officer, who was operating a marked patrol vehicle, made a U-turn at the intersection of Saulsbury Street to initiate the traffic stop. The vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Darren Jeffcoat, eventually pulled over on Dagsworthy Street.
During the stop, Jeffcoat told the officer that he did not have a driver’s license but provided a Delaware ID card. Further investigation revealed that Jeffcoat had three outstanding warrants for traffic violations.
Police discovered a Taurus Security 9mm firearm on the floor of the car. The firearm had a fully loaded magazine with one round chambered. Police say Jeffcoat is prohibited from possessing firearms. Additionally, a small amount of suspected marijuana was located in a bag inside the vehicle.
Jeffcoat was taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department for processing. A search warrant issued by the Justice of the Peace Court #7 allowed police to obtain a blood sample from Jeffcoat.
As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, Jeffcoat faces several charges:
- Two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Third offense felony DUI
- Possession of a firearm while under the influence
- Failure to have headlights on when required