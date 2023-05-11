Dewey Beach Police Department Brings Back Mountain Bike Officers

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Police Department is bringing back its mountain bike unit.
The department had several mountain bikes about five years ago, but it didn't have the proper storage space to keep them out of the salt air. This time around they have a better place to store them.
Lieutenant Cliff Dempsey said the bikes make it easier for police officers to navigate the busy streets of Dewey Beach in the summer.
The hope is to have the officers patrolling the streets on bikes come Memorial Day.