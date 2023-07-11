Dewey Beach Police Department cracks down on teenage crime

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Dewey Beach Police Department said it is cracking down on teenage crime after an increase.
Over Fourth of July weekend, Dewey Beach police experienced teenage fighting, underage consumption of alcohol and drugs, trespassing and loitering. Police said several arrests were made.
The increase in juvenile activity during the Fourth of July weekend can be attributed to various factors, including Dewey Beach's popularity as a summer destination for young individuals seeking the beach, entertainment and celebration, Dewey Beach Police said.
The town is working on a number of initiatives to crack down on this crime, including the following:
Enhancing collaboration: Police are actively engaging neighboring law enforcement agencies to establish partnerships and secure additional resources during peak periods.
Engaging parents: Police urge parents to be aware of where their teenagers are and what their teenager is doing between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Increasing patrols: Police are implementing an increased patrol strategy during busy times, focusing on areas where juvenile activity has been prevalent.
Enforcing curfews: Anyone under the age of 18, and not coming or going from work, who is in any public space between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day, or midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, will be in violation of the town's curfew code and may be issued a summons and fined $100.00.
Involving community: Police strongly encourage residents and business owners to report any incidents promptly and assist them in identifying those responsible for disruptive behavior.
"I want to get a message out to the parents that their children are welcome here [in Dewey], but your children are not welcome here to break our laws and break our ordinances," Lieutenant Cliff Dempsey said.
