DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Police Department says they are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a felony assault that happened Friday morning at 1:30 AM.
DBPD says that the assault happened on the ocean side of Route 1 between Bellevue St. and Dagsworthy Ave. They say that several people were fighting when the suspect hit the victim causing facial fractures and a brain injury. According to DBPD, the victim was airlifted to Christiana Care in Newark and is in stable condition.
DBPD asks that if anyone has video or pictures of the fight or can identify the suspect, they contact DBPD at 302-227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.