DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Several men have been arrested following a shooting late Saturday night in Dewey Beach.
The Dewey Beach Police Department says at around 11:40 p.m., there was a shooting in the area of 23 Saulsbury St. A Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Agent was in the area at the time of the shooting and says he saw the muzzle flash. When he arrived to the scene, the agent along with Dewey Police officers arrested several men in their 20s, who were from Pennsylvania.
Police later learned that the men were involved in a large fight before the shooting with several other men, who ran from the scene.
The men were taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department for questioning.
There were no reports of injuries.
No guns were recovered from the scene.
If anyone has any information or video regarding this investigation, please contact the Dewey Beach Police Department (302)227-1110 or Crime Stoppers (800) TIP-3333.