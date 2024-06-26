DEWEY BEACH, Del. - People in Dewey Beach can expect an increase in police presence.
At a Town Council meeting held on Friday, June 21, the Dewey Beach Police Chief explained there will be an increased presence due to speeding. The police chief is currently enforcing speeding guidelines for a week straight to see if drivers notice the speed change, which was brought down to 25mph.
The chief will be tracking the highest and lowest speeds they see throughout the week. In addition to them cracking down on speeding, officers will be making sure that pedestrians are properly using the crosswalks. Locals are pushing even harder for drivers to stop speeding following a serious car accident that caused a car to overturn on Route 1 on Monday, June 24.
This all comes as the summer season approaches and Dewey Beach is seeing more traffic, both on and off the road.