Dewey Beach Police Officers Will Begin Wearing Body Cameras

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- All Dewey Beach police officers will soon be equipped with body cameras.
Sgt. Cliff Dempsey said officers will be required to wear the camera throughout their entire shift. All cameras can record up to 18 hours of video.
Dempsey said it is an important step forward for an ever-growing area.
"This will help explain the true story of what has happened in their complaints and when they are responding to their calls to service," he said.
The cameras were funded by the Department of Homeland Security through a $194,000 grant.
"The cameras will ultimately protect our police officers that are working our streets here in Dewey Beach, [and] it will protect the citizens as well," Dempsey said.
Dempsey said all video will be stored in a secure spot and no officers will be able to delete or edit it.
Town Manager Bill Zolper said it is important to be able to review the footage.
"We will be able to review it, the Attorney's General will be able to review it, [and] any attorney's involved will be able to review it. It is a huge step in the right direction," Zolper said.