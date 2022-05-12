DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Beaches remain eroded and messy several days after a nor'easter hit the coast last weekend. Dewey Beach Public Works has been working all week to clean up debris and sand from the streets, replace poles, and will need to re-install the damaged dune fencing.
Dewey Beach Commissioner, Paul Bauer, says they had just finished installing the brand new fencing. Now, it could take a bit to get it back up.
"It’s just a lot of work, Bauer said. "I mean, we have 22 streets, so you have to get through all of them. And not all of the fencing is torn down, but a lot of it was. But it’s still attached by the ropes that were tied to it. So, I don’t think we lost any of them, as far as I know."
Dewey Beach issued a press release yesterday warning of continued high windgusts, high tide, and rough currents. They say DNREC hasn't gotten there to asses the extent of the damages yet because of those factors at play the last several days.
The town's Public Works Department blocked off beach entrances with caution tape early Thursday morning, including at Collins Street.
Bauer said the town knows from experience that it could take several weeks for the beach to go back to normal. However, he thinks there should be a sufficient amount of sand back by Memorial Day weekend.
"I think we’ll be ready," Bauer said. "It won’t all be back, but most of it comes back. We’ve seen these over the years. Some nor’easters are worse than others, and this was a pretty bad one. This was a lot of days. The things that we’re going through is the sand goes out into the ocean, and the ocean pushes the sand back in. So, you know, it comes back. We saw it happen time and time again, so not worried about it coming back. It’s just a matter of how quickly it comes back in there."
Coincidentally, the town's Infrastructure Committee has a regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday morning at 10 a.m.. While the main purpose isn't to assess the storm damage, they will discuss a stormwater master plan.
Another ongoing project that will be ready to go for Memorial Day weekend: the rope barriers Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has been working to install in the medians on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach to prevent jaywalking. Bauer says those are just about complete, and finishing touches will be made in the coming days.