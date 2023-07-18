Dewey Beach reminds everyone of safety at the beach after North Shore lifeguard injury

DEWEY, Del. - A lifeguard from North Shore Beach named Conner Hessler suffered a neck injury diving into the surf during a competition yesterday. He had to be airlifted up north by the Delaware State Police but he is reported in stable condition.
Although the incident happened yesterday, the Dewey Beach Patrol said there are still things to look out for on the beaches daily. There was a lot of shore break or dangerous waves on the beach recently and it could be harmful if you don't know to look out for it.
The Dewey Beach Patrol Captain Todd Fritchman said there's a few things everyone should do at the beach. "Check in with a lifeguard and ask what the hazards of that day may be and what they should do to avoid those hazards," Fritchman said. "It's very easy with shore break, you either stay very shallow ankle and knee deep and avoid the wave energy or you go under or through it and swim."
The lifeguards in Dewey Beach remain on the beach until 5 p.m. and many lifeguards urge people to not swim in the ocean unless there is a lifeguard watching the beach.