Dewey Beach Replenishment Continues

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Multiple public officials made their way out to Dewey Beach to see the progress of the beach replenishment project.
Some neighbors today had some concerns with the work coming so close to Memorial Day weekend.
Senator Tom Carper was one of those officials who was in Dewey Beach today. He said this and other beach replenishment projects along the coast are important to fight rising sea level rise.
"We're seeing the seas rise throughout these communities and we can't just stand back and do nothing about it," he said.
Some Dewey Beach vacationers like Jenna Seeley of Bel Air, MD say it has been a bit of a nuisance- but say it is a necessary annoyance.
"We have to have that bigger discussion of beach erosion, if it's something that we need to fix," she said. "And unfortunately, right now, it seems like this is one of those ways to fix it and it. And it can be inconvenient."
Beach replenishment is expected to be finished right after Memorial Day, weather permitting. Construction will not take place during the holiday weekend.