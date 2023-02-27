Dewey Beach Searches For Tagline

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- After more than thirty years, the Town of Dewey Beach is searching for a new tagline.
The current tagline, a way of life, is owned by a private citizen, limiting the town in its uses.
Owner of Jeremiah's Beach Party, Jason Fruchtman, said he can't use the tagline on any of his merchandise.
"If we tried to sell anything with 'a way of life' on there, the person that owns it would send you a cease and desist letter because they want to sell it themselves," he said.
The Town of Dewey Beach said it is searching for a tagline that meets the needs of a growing town.
Some people aren't too keen on seeing a change and feel like the tagline fits the unique community.
"It is a different way of life from any other beaches i've been to on this coastal highway," said one visitor.
The town is currently accepting submissions here. Along with bragging rights, the submission winner will receive a 2023 Dewey Beach Seasonal Parking Pass valued at $250. Runners up will each receive a Dewey Beach branded gift.
All submissions must be received by midnight March 14th. Visitors, residents, property owners, and business owners are all welcome to submit their tagline ideas.