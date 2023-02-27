Dewey Beach Searches For Tagline

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&