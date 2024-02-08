Dewey Beach still trying to remove 5G poles from dunes

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Back in September 2020, five 5G poles were installed on by several Dewey Beach Dunes, and for four years the town says it has been trying to move the poles. The town says the state gave Verizon Permission to put poles by the dunes. Currently three of the five dunes have been relocated, but two are still standing on Collins Avenue and St. Louis Street.
"I think it's an unsightly eyesore, I don't really understand why there put it there in the first place," said Joanne Woodruff, who lives on Collins Avenue.
The town says putting something so close to the dunes is not okay because dunes are important, and protected pieces of land.
"In the middle of the dunes is not an acceptable place for it and that state agreed so that's why they put money up to get the things move, so Verizon can move them," said Paul Bower, Dewey Beach Town Commissioner.
Since three of the poles were already moved, the town says it is looking to relocate the last two as quickly as possible. While there is not set time yet, the town says ideally it hopes the poles are relocated in a few month.