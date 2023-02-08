Dewey Beach Struggles With Staffing Shortages Amid Seasonal Hiring

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- As many coastal communities turn to seasonal hiring, many towns are struggling to meet the needs.
The Town of Dewey Beach hires about fifty seasonal employees yearly including police officers, lifeguards, and parking ambassadors. Town Manager Bill Zolper said, as the town grows, the importance of seasonal employees becomes paramount.
"Dewey goes from under 400 people year-round to around 20,000...or even more than that. We really need to have these summer jobs filled," he said.
Woody's Owner Jimmy O'Connor said he's been unable to open his second restaurant, Woody's To Go, because of staffing shortages. O'Connor said, as he begins to hire seasonal staff, he's trying his best to open the second location.
"I will hire extra through the winter and keep them back here employed just so hopefully they will stay for the summer," he said.
One of the biggest struggles the town has when hiring these seasonal employees is lack of affordable housing to put them up during the summer.
Some neighboring towns like Georgetown and Rehoboth Beach have implemented workforce housing to solve some hiring issues, but that doesn't solve all the issues.
The Dewey Beach Police Department hires 20 seasonal officers yearly. Some years, Officer Cliff Dempsey said it's a struggle to fill those spots.
"It's historically been a challenge and it seems in the last few years with the hiring shortage of police officers it has been harder to attract good candidates," he said.
Openings for seasonal positions for the Town of Dewey Beach are available here.