DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The future of the production and sale of marijuana in Dewey Beach is in question. Discussion and a vote on an ordinance about the prohibition of pot and other related businesses are on the agenda for Friday's monthly town council meeting.
The ordinance refers to the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, which states that a town is able decide against allowing business licenses for growing pot and manufacturing related products within town limits.
Commissioner Paul Bauer said that tourism is a large part of the council's consideration. He referred to efforts Dewey Beach has made in past years to become less of a party town and more well-rounded, with the addition of family friendly events like bonfires and movies on the beach. According to Bauer, public comment he has received is in support of the ordinance.
Bauer said many other Delaware beach towns are considering similar moves. In Ocean City, the town is already considering an ordinance to restrict businesses that sell marijuana when recreational use becomes legal in Maryland on July 1.