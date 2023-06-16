Dewey Beach Town Council Bans the Sale of Marijuana within Town Limits

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town Council in Dewey Beach came to a unanimous decision on the ban of the sale of marijuana in town limits.
Paul Baur, a Commissioner in Dewey Beach said this decision was for the betterment of the town.
"Were not against marijuana or anything like that but the question is did we want to allow a dispensary to operate within town limits," Baur said.
The council said wanting to keep the family atmosphere in Dewey and having enough to deal with in terms of people with drunken disorderly conduct were big reasons for the decision.
Elisabeth Gibbings, another Commissioner in Dewey Beach said she felt like marijuana sale in town just won't work.
"We are a small town, one mile long, two blocks long, how much fun can we stuff into all of that," Gibbings said.
Although marijuana is now legal in Delaware, some see the benefit of not making it available to buy in a town like Dewey Beach.
Wyatt Musler, works at Jeremiah's Beach Party in Dewey and said he's seen people do a lot under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
"I do think that it is for the better only because its a crowded beach city, we have gotten people who are stoned and they can cause trouble," Musler said. "It's nothing major but its really about the traffic and people high or drunk going into the street," he said.
One new visitor to Dewey like Katie Ellen, sees the medical benefits of having dispensaries around and thinks marijuana isn't so bad.
"I do think it's safer than drinking alcohol, maybe not socially, like smoking it everywhere," Ellen said. "But I do think people need to start agreeing that marijuana is an acceptable way of medication for pain, what's worse Percocet or marijuana?", she said.
But the town said this issue isn't so simple, "It's not a product that everybody's gonna be able to sell just because it's legal now, there are many steps," Baur said.
The marijuana sale ban in Dewey Beach will be effective immediately but the sale and purchase of marijuana paraphernalia is still permitted within town limits.