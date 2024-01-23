Dewey Beach, Del.- Dewey Beer Company, recently crowned the #1 brewery in Delaware by the popular beer-rating app Untappd, is making waves beyond its home state by opening a new taproom in Denver's RiNo neighborhood. This, following a successful Pop-Up Taproom experience at the Great American Beer Festival in October. According to the brewery, it is set to occupy the former Mockery Brewery space.
There will be a soft-opening for The Dewey Beer Colorado Taproom on Jan. 25 where the brewery will brew on-premise. Dewey Beer Company says that eventually the taproom will offer customers Colorado-exclusive beers. The company says that the taproom will regularly host food trucks, events, and offer a selection of canned beers and merchandise for people to take home. Founders/Owners Scot Kaufman, Mike Reilly, and Brandon Smith invite beer enthusiasts to mark their calendars for a grand opening celebration on Feb. 24, promising a vibrant addition to Denver's craft beer scene.
Founded in 2015 in Dewey Beach, Dewey Beer Company has been connecting the beach lifestyle with the adventures of Colorado's mountains since it began distributing beer in the state in 2022. The Colorado Taproom will offer a diverse menu featuring the brewery's unique lineup of IPAs, Lagers, and Fruit Smoothie Beers.