DEWEY BEACH, Del. - With marijuana now legal for adults in Delaware, some towns are reconsidering penalties for minors caught with the drug.
On Friday, the Dewey Beach Council officially reduced the fine for minors in possession of marijuana. Previously set at $200, the fine has been halved to $100, aligning with current state regulations.
The change has sparked mixed reactions among residents. Some fear that reducing the fine will lead to increased marijuana use among minors. But yearly visitor Cary Vipond thinks this wont make a difference, "I think there needs to be some rules and protocols to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol, but at the same point, I don't think reducing or escalating a fine is going to change behavior."
Despite the reduced fines, second violations will result in a civil penalty of $200 to $500, and a third violation will be classified as a misdemeanor with a $100 fine.