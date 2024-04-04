Flooding Courtesy Dewey PD

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Elevated water levels and flooding was seen across several areas of Dewey Beach Thursday.

In response, the Dewey Beach Police Department issued a stern advisory, urging both residents and visitors alike to exercise caution and avoid flooded zones: 

  1. Restricted Access to Impacted Areas: Certain sections heavily affected by the rising water levels were cordoned off to redirect traffic.

  2. Visibility Concerns: If the roadway is obscured by water, police say it signifies that it is too deep to navigate safely. 

  3. Reduced Speed and Vigilance: For those compelled to drive through standing water, police say it is paramount to reduce speed. Driving at high speeds through flooded streets can lead to damage to the vehicle's drivetrain and may cause splashing, potentially obstructing the driver's vision.

  4. Awareness of Debris Hazards: Coastal flooding often brings debris along its path, presenting hazards to both vehicles and pedestrians. Vigilance is key to avoiding accidents caused by debris in flooded areas.

Water levels lowered as the afternoon progressed. For the latest forecasts, click here. 

 

