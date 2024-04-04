...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in
low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is expected to
linger along the back bays with the late afternoon to evening
high tide and perhaps persisting through the high tide Friday
morning as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
04/06 PM 5.3 0.7 1.5 None
05/06 AM 5.5 0.8 0.7 None
05/07 PM 4.9 0.2 0.7 None
06/07 AM 5.1 0.5 0.2 None
06/08 PM 5.6 1.0 0.9 None
07/08 AM 6.1 1.5 1.1 Minor
&&