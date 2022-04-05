REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new pet medical care program is coming to Sussex County. Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA received a $188,000 grant from PetSmart Charities that will help the two merging organizations launch the low-cost clinic. The grant will help dogs like Kobe at DHA get the healthcare they need and deserve.
"We've been overwhelmed with the cost of vet care and how difficult it is to set appointments up. So we're always looking for a less expensive alternative that provides great pet care but enables us to have great pet care at a low cost since I'm on fixed income and I'm a senior citizen," said pet owner Jack Huber.
The clinic aims to help owners like Jack Huber.
"We are really going to spend the next year working with our friends from the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement, DANA, to answer some key questions and from there pilot the program and implement our findings," said Patrick Carroll, executive director of DHA.
The clinic aims to address needs in Sussex County, especially the western and central areas.
"It's a very fast growing county, we know the need for vet care is tremendous. It's a challenge throughout the country with a vet shortage, in terms of veterinarians, and also vet techs, so I think it's gonna be a challenge for us but we'll have to work hard at partnering," said Carroll.
Another challenge? Securing an appointment with a vet.
"So far the worst I've heard is 6 months out. It's been anywhere between four and six months. I'm having a hard time finding anything for our small animals," said Larisa Bard.
DHA says the clinic will offer low-cost, and even free pet-care such as comprehensive exams, preventative care, vaccinations, diagnostics, and spay/neuter surgery.
"We are a good two months behind in pay, we are struggling as it is, and an auto accident didn't help, so I mean that would be awesome because I know they need to be seen by a vet, but unfortunately we have to hold off on it, for as expensive as the vets are especially around this area," said Bard.
The program, currently in the research phase, aims to help both owners and the animals they love.
DHA currently offers low cost vaccine clinics. If you want to get involved with the pilot program, whether you are a veterinarian or business, email info@delawarehumane.org or send DHA a message on Facebook.