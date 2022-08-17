DELAWARE - Beagles from a mass breeding facility are now awaiting a forever home in the first state.
The Delaware Humane Association's Wilmington Adoption Center and the Delaware SPCA's Stanton/Christiana Adoption Center are now caring for 12 Beagles.
DHA says those beagles were part of 4,000 rescued from a mass breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
The Humane Society of America began removing the Beagles last month and delivering them to their official partners, including the DHA and the Delaware SPCA, as well as the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Cory Topel with DHA says the Beagles are currently being medically assessed by the organization's veterinarian. They are not available for adoption yet, but she says don't hesitate to submit your application because DHA is already receiving a lot of interest.
"It was a group of puppies who came on the transport yesterday," Topel says. "They were a little nervous when they first got off the van, but as soon as they touched ground and they were in our arms, we realized all they wanted was love. All they wanted was attention and we actually had the opportunity to watch them touch their paws to grass for the first time yesterday."
DHA and Delaware SPCA are running a Beagle naming contest. Anyone who donates $250 from now through Thursday at 9 p.m. will be entered for a chance to name one of these Beagles. The shelters plan to formally introduce them by name on Friday via social media.