CHRISTIANA, Del. - The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) and Delaware SPCA have merged and announced their new name: Humane Animal Partners (HAP).
They announced the new name and logo at an official unveiling on Wednesday. Key organization leadership and staff, supporting partners, and state/government representatives, including Senator Kyle Evans Gay, Representative Kim Williams, Senator Jack Walsh, Senator Stephanie Hansen, the Office of Animal Welfare, Food Bank of Delaware, J.P. Morgan & Chase, and more were in attendance to help celebrate the official opening chapter of Humane Animal Partners.
The unveiling took place at the (formerly DESPCA) HAP location for Stanton/Christiana.
HAP says the new name was carefully chosen based on extensive research, core values, and commitment to the community. They say that the word "humane" resonates with all animal lovers, as it speaks to kindness, compassion, and doing the right thing for animals and people. It also implies a core value of HAP’s lifesaving approach, its commitment to being a no-kill rescue organization. The word “partners” holds significance because HAP values the importance of partnerships – the work of saving animals in need is never done alone.
“We believe that animal wellbeing involves seeing them from a larger perspective, in the context of human health, social work, and community resources. We know that helping our community alongside others also helps animals’,” states HAP’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Carroll. Carroll continues, “We are excited to move forward as Humane Animal Partners and have a significant impact on animal welfare in Delaware.”
Delaware SPCA and DHA officially merged earlier this year after years of partnering on animal transports, pet food pantry events, and sharing resources. They say that his merger allows HAP to have a bigger impact, make it easier to access their services, and lower the amount of redundant services.
“Before we officially came together, both organizations already had long-standing reputations and shared missions to support animals and people in Delaware; and as Humane Animal Partners, that will absolutely continue,” says Anne Cavanaugh, Chief Operating Officer of HAP. Cavanaugh continues, “As Humane Animal Partners, we will fulfill our missions more fully, and help the lives of even more animals and people.”
With adoption and community resource centers in Wilmington, Stanton/Christiana, and Rehoboth Beach, Humane Animal Partners will continue to provide vital lifesaving services for both animals and the people who love them throughout the entire state and surrounding areas. HAP will provide animal rescue—including temporary housing and adoption services—in addition to community services, such as: low-cost spay/neuter, veterinary care, and vaccination clinics; free pet food pantries; the Tailroad Express animal transport program; and much more.
HAP says that as they look toward the future, there will be an increased focus on the importance of partnerships. HAP will seek to work collaboratively with other animal welfare and community service organizations.
HAP’s new website will launch later this fall at humaneanimalpartners.org. Until then, members of the community can still visit delawarehumane.org and delspca.org to browse adoptable animals, as well as learn about services offered, volunteering, exciting upcoming events, and more. Those interested in supporting their lifesaving work are encouraged to donate at delawarehumane.org or delspca.org.