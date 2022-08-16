REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- It's spreading across the country and it's entered the first state.
There have been eleven cases of monkeypox reported in Delaware with three of them being in Sussex County, two of them just reported yesterday.
DHSS secretary Molly Magarik says the state is being proactive with trying to reduce spread early.
"Starting this week, as I mentioned the partnerships around HIV and people who are getting that Prep support because of their risk of contracting HIV, we're expanding the population to get the vaccine to those individuals because we know they are at higher risk of serious infection for monkeypox.
Camp Rehoboth is continuing a long-standing partnership with the state to attack the public health concern head on. President of the board Wesley Combs says LGBTQ community members should not feel targeted because of the virus but take the preventative measures available.
"It's very important that those who have sex with men whether they're gay, bisexual, transgender, should be aware that this is a risk and when they are having sexual contact to take the correct precautions and also get vaccinated if they are in high risk communities," Combs said.
Just like with COVID-19, DHSS says that they want to head directly into the communities who are affected by the virus and that is the same with monkeypox.
"Ask them what is their experience, what do they need from us, what does partnership look like to be able to again effectively deploy public health measures," Magarik said.
Combs says there have been conversations about the virus and doing it in a public forum is the best way to go.
"Camp Rehoboth has been receiving a lot of calls for more information and to learn how to protect themselves and how they can acquire a vaccine to protect themselves long-term," Combs said.
Few cases in Sussex County currently, but still plenty of concern as monkeypox spreads in the first state.
Camp Rehoboth is hosting a vaccine clinic next Tuesday, August 23 but all 200 spots have filled up. People who are living with HIV or receiving HIV PrEP should contact their medical provider or treatment center to see if vaccine is available through them. If not, the DPH hotline can be reached at 866-408-1899 to schedule a vaccine appointment.