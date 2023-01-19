NEWARK, Del. - Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS), held a briefing on Wednesday to discuss overdose deaths and the dangers of drug use in the state, along with a clear call to action to reduce those deaths through collaboration and innovative programs.
In 2021, Delaware reported 515 overdose deaths, an increase of more than 15% over 2020, according to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science (DFS). DFS also reported that 425 of the 515 deaths involved fentanyl, a synthetic pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine.
“As a nurse, Chair of the Behavioral Health Consortium, and Lt. Governor, I hear every day from Delawareans and their families about the challenges they face battling substance use disorder and receiving the treatment services they so desperately need,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “We are working hard across our systems to expand access and connect individuals to quality treatment services. In 2020, Delaware was one of only four states to experience a decrease in the rate of overdose deaths thanks to the hard work of those who are committed to this fight. Still, too many families have an empty seat at the table because their loved one lost the battle to substance use disorder. The current data is alarming. We have to do even more to support them and ensure critical treatment and recovery services are ready and available, and to stop the loss. Delawareans deserve a behavioral health system that works for everyone.”
During the briefing, DHSS says their Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH) announced the start of their Opioid Response Center, which will soon use overdose data to dispatch targeted community outreach that distributes Narcan and information on how to get help if someone is struggling with addiction.
Another speaker at the event, DSAMH Director Joanna Champney emphasized the sense of urgency among the State's leadership to introduce plans and hold briefings to discuss opioid overdoses and keep the public informed.
“With overdose deaths continuing to rise, we must escalate our sense of urgency through regular and targeted discussions about the emerging dangers so people know exactly how they can get help.” Champney said.
Secretary for the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Nathaniel McQueen spoke as well, saying “It is our hope that by increasing awareness of the great work done across our state and providing our citizens with data and resources associated with these programs, it will spark a call to action so that we are all better informed and can collectively join the efforts to combat substance use disorder, ultimately reducing the number of overdose deaths in Delaware.”
According to John Evans, Director of the Division of Forensic Science, preliminary reports show that there were 406 confirmed overdose deaths in the first three quarters of 2022, with approximately 124 suspected overdose deaths still pending final testing from the last quarter of 2022. This compares to 374 confirmed overdose deaths in the first three quarters of 2021.
“Unfortunately, the number of accidental drug overdose deaths occurring in the State has seen a 19% increase over the last three years,” said Evans. “Fentanyl continues to be the most frequently found compound, with it being identified in 82.5% of the overdose deaths. If you are a white male between the ages of 30-59, you are the most likely to die in our state as the result of a drug overdose.”
Captain Joshua Bushweller, Intelligence Commander and Director of the Delaware Intelligence and Analysis Center (DIAC) at the Delaware State Police shared that more than 5,000 drug related crime incidents occurred in 2022, with 19% being cocaine related, 19% heroin related, 3% methamphetamine, 2% hallucinogen., 2% amphetamine, 1% opium, and 3% other. Marijuana comprised 32% and paraphernalia 19%. Captain Bushweller noted Seaford as the fifth most prevalent city in the state for drug incidents.
“The Delaware Information and Analysis Center remains committed, determined, and focused with our partners in reducing drug overdoses in Delaware,” said Bushweller. “We understand substance use disorder not only affects its victims, but their families and our communities are deeply impacted as well. The DIAC will continue to strive to serve as a meaningful partner by providing real time data, thorough analysis, and quality feedback to the various stakeholders as we collectively work together towards a healthier Delaware.”
Brent Waninger, DSAMH’s Director of Programs and Grant Administration, provided updated information on the state’s Police Diversion Program, a partnership between Delaware State Police and DSAMH. Individuals who are arrested with certain drug-related offenses are offered the option of meeting with a DSAMH representative who offers information about entering a substance use treatment program. He said that people who agree to enter treatment are eligible to be diverted from prosecution.
“These are some of the friendly faces who stand ready to talk with you about treatment, said Waninger. “These are the people whose commitment, work ethic, real-life experience, and personal compassion have ensured that of the more than 1,000 referrals the PDP has connected with, nearly 40% have accepted the program, and of those, almost 70% were successfully connected to treatment services.”
They say Dr. Greg Wanner, Chief Physician for the Division of Public Health, provided a demonstration of the use of fentanyl test strips that are now included in the Narcan kits being distributed. DHSS says the test strips are highly sensitive and will detect fentanyl down to 0.1 mcg/ml.
“The use of fentanyl test strips is an important part of a comprehensive harm reduction strategy to reduce overdose deaths in the state,” said Dr. Wanner. “Fentanyl is the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Delaware. The test strips are a preventive measure. After a test strip detects fentanyl, an individual can choose not to use the drug based on the additional risk. We will continue to discourage drug use and encourage people to seek treatment, but for persons with substance use disorder, we are using a compassionate approach to help raise awareness and empower those individuals to make informed choices.”
Brandywine Counseling and Community Services CEO Dr. Lynn Morrison discussed community outreach efforts happening across the state, including their various drop-in centers as well as Outreach Packs that are available for distribution increase in several programs including distributing Naloxone statewide, providing access to their mobile treatment and syringe services, and providing technology-based behavioral interventions.
“Recovery, hope, empowerment, and innovation – those concepts are what we must embrace every day if we want to tackle the overdose crisis in our communities,” said Dr. Morrison. “By intensifying our boots-on-the-ground approach to high-risk communities, we are confident we can reach those who need our services and support. Brandywine Counseling and Community Services has always been a welcoming and innovative organization - and we are determined to build stronger communities, by giving hope –and help – to the most vulnerable among us."
DHSS Cabinet Secretary Molly Magarik closed the briefing with a call to action, encouraging Delawareans who need support – whether they are actively using substances or not – to reach out to trusted sources for help.
“We’re urging people who are struggling with addiction to consider different paths towards help,” said Secretary Magarik. “You can ask for the Police Diversion Program if you get in trouble with the law and are ready to get help. You can visit HelpIsHereDE.com to get information about Bridge Clinics where you can walk in and talk to someone who is in recovery themselves and who can help you explore your options for treatment. You can order fentanyl test strips from HelpisHereDE.com so you know what’s in the drugs you’re using and so you can make smart choices about protecting yourself. And you can connect with Brandywine Counseling’s drop-in centers to get help.”