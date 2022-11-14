DHSS Prepares for Tough Winter as Flu, RSV and Covid-19 Intersect

DELAWARE- Health professionals in the state are sounding the alarm bells as RSV, Covid-19 and the flu collide.
At daycares across Delaware, sickness is rising. RSV has become a real concern at Lighthouse on the Shore Learning Center in Lewes. Teacher, Jennifer Rooke, said she has been closely watching her students for warning signs.
"[There are] runny noses and constant coughing," Rooke said.
Last week, many students were out battling RSV. This season, she fears this is just the start with multiple viruses around.
It isn't just daycares, sickness is overwhelming children's hospitals and prompting concern among healthcare workers.
Epidemiologist Lisandra Clarke said both flu and RSV cases have been on the rise for weeks.
"On a week to week basis we are seeing a steady increase nationwide," Clarke said.
The surge causing the Delaware Healthcare Association to step up by asking pediatric nurses help as RSV collides with these other viruses. President Wayne Smith said there has been an overwhelming response.
"With the influx of nurses with pediatric experience who have indicated an interest and a willingness to work over the surge, we think Delawareans will be well-provided for," Smith said.
For most people, RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
As all three viruses raise concern, The Delaware Division of Public Health has released a dashboard to track cases of the flu.
All healthcare professionals are reminding people to monitor your symptoms and get tested if you feel sick.