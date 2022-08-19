DOVER, Del. - Earlier this week, the Delmarva Football Officials Association (DFOA) announced a strike because the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) did not meet their requests for a referee pay raise.
Friday, the DIAA made a statement on this proposed strike. The DIAA says that they are committed to working with the DIAA, as well as other Delaware sports organizations when discussing pay rates for officials.
According to the DIAA, the opportunity to participate in interscholastic athletics is vital to the social, emotional, and physical wellbeing of student athletes. They believe that the a strike from the DFOA would take that away from them, and is therefore not in the best interest of Delaware's student athletes.
The DIAA says that one of DFOA's options for a pay raise, which was a $100 flat fee per game, will be put on the agenda at the September 9th DIAA board meeting for the 2023-24 season.