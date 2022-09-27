GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Confederate flag is still flying at the Marvel Carriage Museum as part of a Confederate soldier monument.
Pastor Rene Knight says it's history but it's also a symbol of racism to some.
"When the issue happened in the council, one I think African American member said the Confederate flag is a repulsive symbol of hate, oppression, violence, and white privilege," Knight said.
Councilwoman Angela Townsend disagreed Monday night. She voted to fund the historical society saying it's what people in her ward want.
"They're for the flag," Townsend said. "And they are for the flag because they consider it history. Please do not erase our history."
Monday night's meeting turned to arguing and once the decision was made for the check to be kept, with the same exact votes as last time, some constituents like Joseph Lawson of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice say they feel disgusted.
"Taxpayer money should never be used for an organization that flies a Confederate flag and honors the Confederacy which enslaved four million people," Lawson said.
Some people wrote letters to the council showing support for the flag that Town Manager Gene Dvornick read out loud at the meeting.
"I am writing to say I am in favor of Georgetown Historical Society's Nutter Marvel Museum keeping the Delaware Confederate monument and the Confederate battle flag," one letter said. "This site honors the Delaware soldiers who fought, sacrificed, and died in the Civil War."
It's a debate that will never be resolved and organizations have promised to keep fighting until the check comes back or the flag comes down.