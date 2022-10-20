Digital Maps to Increase School Safety

DELAWARE- School safety just got an upgrade. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced one million dollars from the state that will go towards a new way to respond to emergencies at school.
This is what a digital map of a school looks like..
The technology created by the Critical Response Group, is being introduced as an effort to make school emergency responses much more efficient. DEMA says this is just what Delaware needs.
"We'll take the floor plan the school currently has and they will then develop it, make it look much better bringing it up to our current times, making sure everything is accurate. They will then visit the schools and plot all of their critical infrastructure, validate the map, and then that map will be pushed to our first responders, police, fire, and 911 centers." said Douglas Scheer, DEMA manager of the comprehensive school safety program.
Fay Cline, who has a granddaughter in middle school, says that with the rise in school shootings and other emergencies, she's hopeful this will make it easier for first responders, "Yes, well I hope so yes. Something has to help."
While school maps have been a resource for emergency services, they can be outdated and not interactive like the digital ones.
"We currently have maps that are in the system now that are just not accurate and those that, schools who have updated changed walls, changed the layout of the school.. It's our way of encapsulating that, bringing it back aboard and making sure that everything is accurate." said Scheer.
Captain Kent Swarts says a tool like this puts first responders at an advantage, "We always have to refresh on where things are in the school and if somebody is reporting something to us inside the school, and we don't know exactly what they're referring to, we're going to be able to look at this system and know exactly what they're referring to so we can choose the best course of action to get in and help them."
The digital maps are expected to be completed and dispersed to first responders and law enforcement in about 8 months.