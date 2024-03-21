DELAWARE- A bill that would allow for places like restaurants, bars, taverns and microbreweries has gotten over another hurdle in Dover.
Senate Bill 166 has passed the Senate, and now awaits to be heard by the House of Representatives.
"We do a lot of online shipping... You can ship out of the state, but we have a lot of customers up north that can't really get to our stuff," said JR Walker, co-owner of Brimming Horn Meadery in Milton. "This would be a huge opportunity for (our customers) to be able to order from us and get it shipped right to their door."
Delaware is one of a handful of states, like Utah and Mississippi, to not allow the delivery of alcohol. This bill does have some rules, such as limiting customers to two bottles of 750 milliliter wine, two six-packs of beer, and two mixed cocktails per order. Customers would also need to buy ten dollars worth of food.
For Walker, who has been in business for the past seven years, he says this would be a game changer... not only for his business, but every business that deals in alcohol in the First State.
"I've seen a lot of really good things happen and a lot of really great places opening up... This just helps everyone all around 100%."
This is not the only bill regarding to alcohol shipments working its way through the state capital, as other bills have had similar goals in the last year, with some focusing on wine deliveries specifically.